“Ballpark Smash” at Segra Park during Fireflies game

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – Segra Park served as a battle arena for some fans at the Fireflies game Wednesday night.

The Midlands Gaming Coalition held the “Ballpark Smash” a Super Mario Smash Bros. and Mario Cart tournament during the Fireflies game.

The proceeds from the tournament went towards Pets Inc.

The Coalition’s owner says event’s like this help create a following the group needs.

This is the Gaming Coalition’s sixth tournament.

Those who played in the final got a chance to play the games on the Fireflies video board.