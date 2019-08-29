Travelers expected to leave ahead of holiday for Labor Day destinations

Columbia, SC (WOLO) —Labor Day is almost here and whether you plan on jumping in the car to hit the open road, catch a flight, or bus to your travel destination travel experts say many of you aren’t wasting any time.

According to the travel website https://www.tripadvisor.com/ many of you are planning to leave before the holiday in hopes of beating the rush to celebrate the unofficial end of the summer.

TripAdvisor conducted their annual labor day travel Survey and according to the results, 44% of travelers say they are planning to leave Friday August 30th and in some cases even earlier in order to enjoy that Labor Day getaway.

The travel site says Friday is expected to be the busiest travel day of the holiday weekend with as many as 31% percent of people hitting the road and airports that one day. The survey also determined that 61% plan to pack their patience and drive to their destination, while another 27% percent of you have decided to lean back and let someone get do the driving in the friendly skies. Out of those who do plan to travel, TripAdvisor says some 38% percent of you plan to travel more than 500 miles in order to enjoy one last summertime hurrah.

So where is everyone headed? According to the survey the top trips this Labor day weekend include: