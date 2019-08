SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO) — The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 16-year-old girl who was last seen on Wednesday, August 28.

Janya Bradley is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weights 160 lbs.

If you have seen Bradley or have any information on her whereabouts, contact Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 803-436-2161.