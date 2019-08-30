Immigration detention center across U.S. seeing cases of mumps

(ABC News)— Immigration detention centers across the U.S. are fighting the first outbreak of mumps in their facilities, according to a new report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The report, released Thursday, says that there have been 931 cases of mumps in a total of 57 Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention facilities in 19 states in the last year. The cases have affected both detainees and staff.

Dr. Todd Ellerin, Director of Infectious Diseases and Vice Chair of Medicine at Southshore Health in Massachusetts, told ABC News,

“These detention centers are a perfect storm for mumps to spread. Individuals have to be within 3-6 feet of each other to spread this virus. Sneezing, coughing on someone, or sharing a drink can spread the virus.”

In June the Department of Homeland Security’s inspector general found egregious conditionsat CBP facilities, with migrants packed into standing room-only surroundings, often without the ability to bathe for days.

Although the CDC says immunization is the most effective way of preventing mumps, CBP officials say that they do not routinely offer the mumps vaccine to detainees.

a Customs and Border Protection spokeswoman said in a statement.

“In general, due to the short-term nature of CBP holding and the complexities of operating vaccination programs, neither CBP nor its medical contractors administer vaccinations to those in our custody,”

In ICE facilities, “flu and other common vaccinations are offered by request only and are not routinely mandated unless deemed medically necessary, in that doing so would prevent a wider outbreak,” an Immigration and Customs Enforcement official said in a statement.