It’s game day! Gamecocks unveil jerseys for Season Opener

It’s Game Day! The University of South Carolina’s season opener is in Charlotte at 3:30pm.

USC athletics department released a video Thursday night, showing off the Gamecocks’ jerseys for Saturday’s season-opener against UNC.

Carolina will wear all white with red letters and numerals.

The Gamecocks and Tar Heels face off at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.