Governor McMaster issues mandatory coastal evacuations Monday

Columbia,SC (WOLO) — Sunday, September 1st, Governor Henry McMaster on ordered mandatory evacuations for several coastal counties in preparation of Hurricane Dorian which is now a category 5 on track to make landfall in the Bahamas.

Evacuations are set to begin at noon on Monday, September 2nd, 2019 for the counties and zones listed below:

Jasper County – All zones

Beaufort County – All zones

Colleton County – All zones

Charleston County – All zones

Berkeley County – Zones B & G

Dorchester County – Zone D

Georgetown County – Zone A

Sorry County – Zone A

