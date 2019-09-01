Governor McMaster issues mandatory coastal evacuations Monday
Columbia,SC (WOLO) — Sunday, September 1st, Governor Henry McMaster on ordered mandatory evacuations for several coastal counties in preparation of Hurricane Dorian which is now a category 5 on track to make landfall in the Bahamas.
Evacuations are set to begin at noon on Monday, September 2nd, 2019 for the counties and zones listed below:
Jasper County – All zones
Beaufort County – All zones
Colleton County – All zones
Charleston County – All zones
Berkeley County – Zones B & G
Dorchester County – Zone D
Georgetown County – Zone A
Sorry County – Zone A
Click here to learn more about evacuations and to check your zone.