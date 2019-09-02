Airlines offering to waive fees for travelers due to Hurricane Dorian

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Airlines are offering to help Americans who had their labor day plans put on hold because of Hurricane Dorian.

Some of the top U.S. airlines are offering travel waivers for flights canceled because of the Category Four storm.

The waiver allows you to change flight plans without paying fees. ABC Columbia checked with Columbia Metropolitan Airport and they tell us, so far, no flights in or out of Columbia have been affected by the storm.

For more information about the impacted flights, please visit each of the airlines website accordingly.