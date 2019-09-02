Creator of anti-bullying plush doll debuts sophomore album

Columbia SC (WOLO)- TiffanyJ, Creator of “Super Beauty, (a fictional character that aims to combat bullying and boost self esteem) is releasing sophomore album.

The album “Epiphany 3:25” releases Friday, September 13th with an album release party Thursday, September 12th at The Weekend Lounge in Columbia.

The event is free and open to the public.

TiffanyJ also teases new character to Super Beauty franchise.

