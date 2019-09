Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–Richland Co. Coroner Gary Watts identified the victim of a Monday morning shooting.

Watts says Devon Roney,24, was shot and killed some point between 1:50 a.m. and 2:15 a.m.

Richland Co. Deputies say the shooting happened at Club Phoenix on Farrow Rd.

Investigators say they are still searching for a suspect.

If you have any information on this incident call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.