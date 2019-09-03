Deputies investigating death at a home in Lexington

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) — The Lexington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death at a home, according to a tweet sent out by the department.

The death occurred at a home on the 200 block of Carriage Hill Court.

Detective are talking to neighbors and crime scene investigators are at the home, according to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Office.

This is a developing story

