COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Police say one person is seriously injured after an overnight shooting.

Authorities say the incident happened around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday at the 100 block of Bay Shell Drive.

According to investigators, the victim is at a local hospital in serious condition after being shot in the upper body.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.