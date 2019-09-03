U-Haul offering free storage to residents in the Carolinas
WILMINGTON, N.C. — U-Haul will be offering 30 days of free self-storage and U-Box container usage to those impacted by Hurricane Dorian in Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas.
“Thousands of people are in evacuation zones and will be heading inland,” stated Matt McCoy, U-Haul Company of Southern Atlantic Coast president. “U-Haul is seeking to help by offering our dry and secure self-storage facilities to those in need. People can store their belongings at no cost for 30 days.”
Locations participating in South Carolina:
U-Haul Moving & Storage at King St.
584 King St.
Charleston, SC 29403
(843) 723-1605
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Florence
369 N. Irby St.
Florence, SC 29501
(843) 665-4061
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Roper Mountain
24 Roper Mountain Road
Greenville, SC 29607
(864) 254-9154
U-Haul Moving & Storage of W. Greenville
1406 Grove Road
Greenville, SC 29605
(864) 269-8172
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Wade Hampton
529 Wade Hampton Blvd.
Greenville, SC 29609
(864) 233-8319
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Little River
3195 Hwy. 9 E.
Little River, SC 29566
(843) 399-4777
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Myrtle Beach
5604 S. Kings Hwy.
Myrtle Beach, SC 29575
(843) 238-5701
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Dorchester Road
4788 Dorchester Road
North Charleston, SC 29405
(843) 747-6942
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Rivers Ave.
2155 Credit Union Lane
North Charleston, SC 29406
(843) 572-1140
U-Haul Storage of North Dorchester
8222 Dorchester Road
North Charleston, SC 29418
(843) 552-3361
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Northwest Spartanburg
1500 International Drive
Spartanburg, SC 29303
(864) 574-2298
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Spartanburg
345 Whitney Road
Spartanburg, SC 29303
(864) 582-4140