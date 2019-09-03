U-Haul offering free storage to residents in the Carolinas

WILMINGTON, N.C. — U-Haul will be offering 30 days of free self-storage and U-Box container usage to those impacted by Hurricane Dorian in Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas.

“Thousands of people are in evacuation zones and will be heading inland,” stated Matt McCoy, U-Haul Company of Southern Atlantic Coast president. “U-Haul is seeking to help by offering our dry and secure self-storage facilities to those in need. People can store their belongings at no cost for 30 days.”

Locations participating in South Carolina:

U-Haul Moving & Storage at King St.

584 King St.

Charleston, SC 29403

(843) 723-1605

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Florence

369 N. Irby St.

Florence, SC 29501

(843) 665-4061

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Roper Mountain

24 Roper Mountain Road

Greenville, SC 29607

(864) 254-9154

U-Haul Moving & Storage of W. Greenville

1406 Grove Road

Greenville, SC 29605

(864) 269-8172

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Wade Hampton

529 Wade Hampton Blvd.

Greenville, SC 29609

(864) 233-8319

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Little River

3195 Hwy. 9 E.

Little River, SC 29566

(843) 399-4777

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Myrtle Beach

5604 S. Kings Hwy.

Myrtle Beach, SC 29575

(843) 238-5701

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Dorchester Road

4788 Dorchester Road

North Charleston, SC 29405

(843) 747-6942

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Rivers Ave.

2155 Credit Union Lane

North Charleston, SC 29406

(843) 572-1140

U-Haul Storage of North Dorchester

8222 Dorchester Road

North Charleston, SC 29418

(843) 552-3361

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Northwest Spartanburg

1500 International Drive

Spartanburg, SC 29303

(864) 574-2298

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Spartanburg

345 Whitney Road

Spartanburg, SC 29303

(864) 582-4140