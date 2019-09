KERSHAW CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Highway Patrol says one person died after colliding with a tree on Tuesday.

Authorities say it happened on Tookie Doo Lane around 9:10 p.m.

According to investigators, the victim’s vehicle ran off the road and struck a tree.

Troopers say the victim died from injuries sustained from the crash and was not wearing a seat belt.

Highway Patrol is investigating this incident.