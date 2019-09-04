One SC city ranks among best places to retire

Columbia,SC (WOLO) —- According to http://Wallethub.com only 23 percent of Americans reported that they’re quote, “very confident” they will have enough money for retirement.

Today, the personal-finance website released results of a study showing some of the best and worst plcaes to retire, And South Carolina made the list.

The 2019 confidential retirement survey show questioned adults 25 and older. Out of the 2,000 Americans questioned online was conducted online included 1,000 people still un the workforceworkers and 1,000 retirees.

Wallethub.com says the goal of the study was to better assist Americans plan to be able to comfortably retire without breaking the bank, WalletHub compared more than 180 U.S. cities and based their findings on 46 stables including, affordability, quality of life, health care and availability of recreational activities.

The data set ranges from cost of living to retired taxpayer-friendliness to share of the population aged 65 and older. Rounding out the top of the list of best places to leave the job behind and live out your golden years stress free were as follows:

Orlando, Fl.

Tampa, Fl.

Scottsdale, AR.

Charleston,SC.

Miami,Fl.

The worst city to retire according to the study was Kentucky.

