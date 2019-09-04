Prisma Health offers online medical help free to residents impacted during Hurricane Dorian

Columbia,SC (WOLO) — Prisma Health willing to waive fees for online care from Prisma Health’s SmartExam during Hurricane Dorian.

As the entire state of South Carolina prepares for Hurricane Dorian, Prisma Health wants to do its part to make sure the community has access to care from anywhere in South Carolina.

Beginning today, the health service is offering what they call SmartExam, which is online care for more than 100 common conditions, at no charge to residents who have been impacted by the hurricane.

SmartExam will be available between 8 a.m.–8 p.m. for minor medical conditions, including colds, flu, sinus pain, urinary tract infections, allergies and skin rashes.

The cost for a diagnosis and treatment plan is usually $20 dollars, but has been waived for residents impacted by the hurricane. To receive a free SmartExam, use the code, PrismaHealthDorian.

SmartExam is available from a mobile device or computer and does not require an app or video. Any prescriptions are sent electronically to a local pharmacy of your choice. SmartExam is only for adults 18 and older. SmartExam is not intended for use in a medical emergency. If you need emergency care, call 911.

To get started, go to PalmettoHealth.org/SmartExam or ghs.org/smartexam-registration/.