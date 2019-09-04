Red Cross Shelters helping areas with Dorian evacuees

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — While less than 3- hundred people were sheltered in the state, the red cross’ efforts spread across the southeast to help those in need.

According to the Red Cross more than 12-thousand people stayed in shelters in Florida, Georgia and South Carolina last night.

Both Florida and Georgia are among a handful of states in a State of Emergency, but some Florida counties have had that declaration lifted as the storm continues to move up the East coast.