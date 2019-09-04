Tyler Perry vows to help Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian devastation

ATLANTA, Ga. – Atlanta-based actor and filmmaker Tyler Perry said on social media he plans to help the people of the Bahamas following Hurricane Dorian’s devastating blow.

So far, at least seven deaths have been reported in the Bahamas. The storm’s punishing winds and floodwaters destroyed or severely damaged thousands of homes, crippled hospitals and trapped people in attics.

Perry took to Facebook and Instagram Tuesday night, saying:

“To all the incredible people of the Bahamas who have welcomed me and called me an adoptive son, I want you to know that I am watching closely, and as soon as I can, I will be there to do whatever I can to help you rebuild stronger and better. You’re not only in my heart and my prayers, you’re in my blood. God bless you. Stay Bahamas strong. The sun will shine again.”

Red Cross officials say more than 13,000 houses on Grand Bahama and Abaco are believed to be severely damaged or destroyed. U.N. officials said more than 60,000 people will need food.

The Red Cross authorized $500,000 for the first wave of disaster relief, Cochrane said. U.N. humanitarian teams stood ready to go into the stricken areas to help assess damage and the country’s needs, U.N. spokesman Stéphane Dujarric said. The U.S. government also sent a disaster response team.