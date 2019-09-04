Woman takes in nearly 100 dogs to give them shelter from Hurricane Dorian

Rochelle Dean,

Image: Chella Phillips/Facebook

Nassau, Providence (WOLO)—Chella Phillips posted images on Facebook that has some calling her “The Dog Angel”.

Image:Chella Phillips/Facebook.                                                                                                After Hurricane Dorian hit the area as a category 5 Hurricane she made it her goal to rescue as many furry friends as she could, even saying in her Facebook post that she was sad that she had to leave some behind. That was after filling her home with nearly 100 of them. 

( Image:Chella Phillips/Facebook)

Phillips brought a total of 97 dogs into her home in Nassau, Bahamas to keep them safe from Hurricane Dorian, and according to her 79 them have taken up residence in her master bedroom.

Phillips, who says she manages “The Voiceless Dogs of Nassau, Bahamas,” says her home flooded after pipes failed during her rescue efforts.

Image:Chella Phillips/Facebook

Her home was so flooded in fact, she says she had to use buckets to get rid of as much water as she could. Phillips says all of the dogs get along and are all doing okay.

 

