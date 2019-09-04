Woman takes in nearly 100 dogs to give them shelter from Hurricane Dorian

Nassau, Providence (WOLO)—Chella Phillips posted images on Facebook that has some calling her “The Dog Angel”.

( Image:Chella Phillips/Facebook)

Phillips brought a total of 97 dogs into her home in Nassau, Bahamas to keep them safe from Hurricane Dorian, and according to her 79 them have taken up residence in her master bedroom.

Phillips, who says she manages “The Voiceless Dogs of Nassau, Bahamas,” says her home flooded after pipes failed during her rescue efforts.

Her home was so flooded in fact, she says she had to use buckets to get rid of as much water as she could. Phillips says all of the dogs get along and are all doing okay.