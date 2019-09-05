Coroner identifies pedestrian killed on I-20 east after collision

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) — The Richland County Coroner has identified the pedestrian struck by multiple cars on 1-20 east at exit 65.

Christy Branham, 46, of Pelion, SC died at the the scene after being struck on the roadway.

The autopsy indicated Branham cause of death was due to blunt trauma to her body.

RELATED: Lanes back open on I-20 east at Exit 65 after collision

The Richland County Coroner’s Office and the SC Highway Patrol are investigating the incident.