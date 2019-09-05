Coroner identifies pedestrian killed on I-20 east after collision

Quintara Hatten,

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) — The Richland County Coroner has identified the pedestrian struck by multiple cars on 1-20 east at exit 65.

Christy Branham, 46, of Pelion, SC died at the the scene after being struck on the roadway.

The autopsy indicated Branham cause of death was due to blunt trauma to her body.

RELATED: Lanes back open on I-20 east at Exit 65 after collision

The Richland County Coroner’s Office and the SC Highway Patrol are investigating the incident.

Categories: Local News, Richland

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts