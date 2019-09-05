Majority of Midlands schools return to class Friday

Columbia, SC (WOLO) —- A lot of parents in the Midlands are probably asking the same question,

will my child’s school be in tomorrow?

Chances are the answer is yes. At least for many of the schools in the Midlands districts like Lexington One that has already announced plans to open their door for class tomorrow, (Friday September 6th, 2019).

We have also learned that most lowcountry districts will remain close for the most part. To get a glimpse at a complete list of the schools that will or will not be in session Friday you can click here