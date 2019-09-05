School is back in session for some districts and colleges on Friday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Officials are announcing the return to studies for area schools, colleges and universities in our viewing area.

Calhoun

Clarendon

Fairfield

Kershaw

Lee

Lexington

Orangeburg

Newberry

Richland

Sumter

Morris College: Classes and regular activity will resume at Morris College at 8am on Friday September 6, 2019.

*Please be reminded that Hurricane Dorian is a slow-moving storm that could cause high winds and flooding in our region, leading to significant damage.*

Check back for updates.