Royal Caribbean sending ship full of water, generators, meals to Bahamas

MIAMI, FL — Royal Caribbean has announced more help to the people of Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian devastated the islands.

“The Bahamas has been part of our family for nearly 5 decades,” Royal Caribbean wrote in a tweet. “Our thoughts & support are with them during this difficult time. As part of our Dorian disaster relief efforts, we’re committing $1M to help them rebuild,” the company wrote.

The official death toll from the strongest hurricane on record ever to hit the Bahamas jumped to 20, and there was little doubt it would climb higher, .

Also in the wake of Hurricane Dorian, The Royal Caribbean will be delivering 43,000 water bottles and 10,000 meals, generators and supplies.

To contribute to their relief efforts, visit padf.org.

We’re with you Bahamas. In the wake of Dorian, we’re mobilizing our fleet to help those who need it. In partnership with the Bahamian government & The Bahamas Feeding Network tomorrow we’ll deliver +43k water bottles, 10k meals, generators, supplies & we’re just getting started. pic.twitter.com/inTc7RDAJn — Royal Caribbean (@RoyalCaribbean) September 5, 2019