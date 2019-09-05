What SCEMD suggests you need to keep ahead of Hurricane Dorian

Columbia, SC (WOLO) —Dorians path suggests Midlands communities like Sumter and Orangeburg will see some effects from Hurricane Dorian.

for the remainder of us- it’s not a matter of *if* ,*but when* a hurricane impacts our families.

The South Carolina Emergency Management Division’s (SCEMD) hurricane guide has a list of items you’ll need to have before the storm. arrives. SCEMD say it’s a good idea to keep items like food and water for at least three days, for you and for your pets. Officials also suggest you keep all needed medications with you, and even things you might not think of like a flashlight, batteries, and if we lose power, you may not have access to ATM’s so make sure you have cash on hand , as well as first aid supplies.

