Deputies: Lexington man reported missing found, accused of killing girlfriend

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) — A Lexington man who was reported missing has been located and charged with murder in the fatal shooting of his girlfriend, according to Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.

Vincent Shivers, 50, was apprehended in Canada Thursday evening by members of the Toronto Police Fugitive Squad as he boarded a plane bound for London at the Toronto Pearson International Airport.

After a body was found at Shivers’ home on Carriage Hill Court on Tuesday morning, deputies discovered the body of 45-year-old Roselynn Cendo.

Shivers is being held by authorities in Canada pending legal proceedings.