Search underway for missing homeowner after woman’s body found inside

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – A Lexington County homeowner is missing and deputies say a body was found inside his home.

Co-workers of Vincent Shivers called authorities to do a welfare-check after he didn’t show up for work.

The body of Roselynn Cedeno, 45, was found in Shivers’ Carriage Hill Court home on September 3, according to Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher.

“We’ve been trying to find Mr. Shivers since arriving at his home for a welfare check Tuesday morning,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “It’s important for us to talk with him and make sure he’s OK.”

Anyone who knows where Shivers, 50, might be should call the Sheriff’s Department at 803-785-8230.

Shivers could be driving a black 2017 Ford F-150 with a South Carolina tag KDD-528.