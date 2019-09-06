Rescued kitten named after Hurricane Dorian

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — While the Lowcountry was prepping for the upcoming impacts of Hurricane Dorian on Tuesday September 3rd, a woman brought a tiny, two-week old black kitten into All Creatures Vet Clinic on Calhoun Street in Charleston.

According to the vet’s practice manager Jennifer Jones-Wood, the woman said she found the cat running along the James Island Connector. She pulled over the car and managed to catch the kitten before bringing him in. Jones-Wood described him as “wild and terrified”.

So when it came time to name the cat, the vet clinic settled on a timely name – Dorian.

They posted a picture of the cat on Instagram and Facebook with the following caption: “Meet ‘Dorian’ the two week old kitten that was found by a good samaritan after having been thrown out of a car on the James Island connector. Need a furever home. Interested?”

Despite some offers in the comment section to foster, Jones-Wood said the cat ended up being adopted by a vet technician from the clinic.

He’s also no longer named “Dorian”, but now Bagheera.