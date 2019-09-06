SC Lottery gives you a chance to win a trip to NYC Times Square for NYE

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Believe it or not, New Year’s Eve is just a few months away and if you don’t already have plans the SC Lottery wants to offer you a once in a lifetime deal.

Powerball® players here in South Carolina can enter for a chance to win a trip to New York City to watch the ball drop in Times Square and win $1 MILLION dollars!

The “First Powerball® Millionaire of the Year” will be announced LIVE, just after midnight, on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve broadcast starring Ryan Seacrest right here on ABC!

Powerball® tickets purchased between now and October 12th, 2019 are eligible for the Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve Second-Chance Promotion.

South Carolinians interested in participating can enter using the SC Lottery App or by going to http://sclottery.com.

The last day to enter is Wednesday, October 16th, 2019.

Five trip winners will be selected on the following day, Thursday, October 17th, 2019.

Lottery winners will get the chance to travel to New York City on December 29 to join winners from other participating Powerball® states for a once-in-a-lifetime VIP experience in the Big Apple. The winners will recieve, a three-night trip and get access to a New Year’s Eve party where one lucky reveler will start 2020 a millionaire.

Good luck!