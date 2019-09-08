Officials: More than 100 truckloads of debris removed from Charleston post-Dorian

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — With the Lowcountry recovering from the effects of Hurricane Dorian earlier in the week, the cleanup effort continued in Charleston on Saturday.

On Saturday evening, city officials said four traffic lights were without power and were ready to be reset once power was restored.

In the central business district, commercial garbage collection resumed. Trash crews with the city were also out collecting debris on the peninsula as well as in West Ashley and on James Island. Meanwhile, city contractors were gathering debris on Daniel Island and in outer West Ashley.

City officials said more than 100 truckloads of debris had been removed from neighborhoods and brought to a temporary staging area. In addition, 138 downed trees had been cleared across Charleston.

The city said residential garbage and trash collection would resume on Monday.

Officials called for citizens to utilize the “CHEAT” system to sort debris:

C: Construction debris such as building materials, drywall, furniture, etc.

H: Hazardous waste like oils, batteries, cleaning supplies, etc.

E*: Electronics, such as televisions, computers, radios, etc.

A: Appliances such as refrigerators, washers, stoves, etc.

T: Trees and vegetation

*City crews are not able to collect electronic waste. Instead, residents should drop off this waste at a Charleston County Convenience Center. for more information.

City parking garages that were opened for the storm will remain open and free until 1 p.m. on Sunday to allow for crews to clean streets.

In addition, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources will send crews to assist the Stormwater Department in damage assessment efforts.

City officials added that the Angel Oak tree was not damaged during the storm, but that the park would be closed on Monday due to debris blocking the access road.

Residents are asked to report any damage or by calling the city’s Citizen Services Desk at 843-724-7311.

The city is reminding citizens that most storm damage-related repairs require building permits. For more information, visit the city’s website by .

Starting on Monday, the Citizen Services Desk will resume normal hours of 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The number is 843-724-7311.