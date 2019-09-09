5th annual ‘PARK-ing Day’ pushes need for more public space

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) —PARK(ing) Day is an annual open-source global event where citizens, artists and activists collaborate to temporarily transformation metered parking spaces into “PARK(ing)” spaces: temporary public places.

The mission of PARK(ing) Day is to call attention to the need for more urban open space, to generate critical debate around how public space is created and allocated, in addition to an effort to improve the quality of urban human habitat… at least until the meter runs out!

In a partnership with the South Carolina Chapter of the American Society for Landscape Architects and One Columbia for Arts and History, the city of Columbia is again helping to celebrate Park(ing) Day, a national event that takes place on Friday, September 20th. The goal of event is to reclaim on-street parking spaces as public spacee for people, for one day out of the 365 days of the year for 10AM- 4PM.

Those who come ou to participate will have the chance to design and install temporary elements like seating, art, games, and plants,in hopes of encouraging people to interact in the public right-of-way.

Park(ing) Day is about designing open space that city leaders say not only attracts but also engages members ofnthe community through physical design of the space around you. Your park can be a nice place to sit, relax or maybe even enjoy a good book.

In fact, organizers say what you do with the space is up to your imagination and can include a place for a sculpture, an outdoor art gallery, a botanical garden that may help start a dialogue within the community. You only need two things besides the material you wish to use, a bit of imagination and an application.

If you would like to participate in the event

The deadline to register to participate is over, but you are still welcome to come out and enjoy the temporary view that should have sights that will peak just about any interest.

To get more information about the event and the process, visit https://columbiasc.gov/planning-preservation/current-projects/ . Or if you'd like to find out more about the international annual Park(ing) Day movement, click on the link provided here: https://www.asla.org/contentdetail.aspx?id=46872 .