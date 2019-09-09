Felicity Huffman says “desperation to be a good mother” led her to pay to have daughter’s SAT scores rigged

(CNN) – Actress Felicity Huffman has filed a letter to a judge detailing her decision to take part in the scandal.

In the letter she said her “desperation to be a good mother” led to her paying $15,000 to have her daughter’s SAT scores rigged.

She was charged in connection to an investigation dubbed “Varsity Blues,” in which wealthy parents bribed or bought their child’s admission into some of the countries top universities.

Huffman also admitted to considering doing the same for her second daughter, but stopped the process.

Huffman wrote that there is no justification for her action and she will accept the court’s punishment.

The judge will sentence Huffman on Friday.