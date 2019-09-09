Investigators haven’t decided if 2 fire deaths Dorian caused

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (AP) — Investigators are still trying to determine whether a fire that killed two people in South Carolina as Hurricane Dorian approached was caused by a thunderstorm in the hurricane’s outer bands.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office said 80-year-old Donnie Caston and his 75-year-old wife, Linda Caston, died from smoke inhalation after their Mount Pleasant home caught fire around 4:15 a.m. Thursday.

Dorian’s outer bands were hitting the area and lightning and a 60 mph (96 kph) wind gust were reported nearby.

Mount Pleasant Police and other investigators are trying to determine the cause of fire.

Deputy Coroner Kimberly Rhoton said in a statement it won’t rule whether the deaths are attributed to Dorian until there is a decision on the cause of the blaze.