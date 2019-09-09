Richland One implements clear bag policy for sporting events

Richland Co, SC. (WOLO) — If you plan on attending a high school football game in Richland One we have a policy change to tell you about.

According to the district beginning this Friday, September 13th there will be a clear bag policy at all football and basketball games. Bags that are now prohibited include, purses larger than a clutch, book bags, and camera bags.

Approved bags:

Clear plastic,

vinyl or PVC bags that do not exceed 12″ x 6″ x 12”,

A logo no larger than 4.5″ x 3.4″ can be displayed on one side of a permissible clear bag.

One-gallon clear plastic freezer bags (Ziploc bags or similar)

Small clutch bags no larger than 4.5″ x 6.5″ (approximately the size of a hand, with or without a handle or strap)

Bags prohibited under new policy include, but are not limited do:

Purses larger than a clutch bag

Briefcases

Backpacks

Fanny pack

Cinch/drawstring bags

Luggage of any kind

Computer bags

Diaper bags

Binocular cases

Camera bags

Non-approved seat cushions, which include large traditional seat cushions that have pockets, zippers, compartments or covers

Click here to see images that displays the new policy do’s and don’ts