Richland One implements clear bag policy for sporting events

Rochelle Dean,

Richland Co, SC.  (WOLO) — If you plan on attending a high school football game in Richland One we have a policy change to tell you about.

According to the district beginning this Friday, September 13th there will be a clear bag policy at all football and basketball games. Bags that are now prohibited include, purses larger than a clutch, book bags, and camera bags.

Approved bags:

  • Clear plastic,
  • vinyl or PVC bags that do not exceed 12″ x 6″ x 12”,
  •  A logo no larger than 4.5″ x 3.4″ can be displayed on one side of a permissible clear bag.
  • One-gallon clear plastic freezer bags (Ziploc bags or similar)
  • Small clutch bags no larger than 4.5″ x 6.5″ (approximately the size of a hand, with or without a handle or strap)

Bags prohibited under new policy include, but are not limited do:

  • Purses larger than a clutch bag
  • Briefcases
  • Backpacks
  • Fanny pack
  • Cinch/drawstring bags
  • Luggage of any kind
  • Computer bags
  • Diaper bags
  • Binocular cases
  • Camera bags
  • Non-approved seat cushions, which include large traditional seat cushions that have pockets, zippers, compartments or covers

Click here to see images  that displays the new policy do’s and don’ts

 

 

Categories: Local News, Richland

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts