Richland One implements clear bag policy for sporting events
Richland Co, SC. (WOLO) — If you plan on attending a high school football game in Richland One we have a policy change to tell you about.
According to the district beginning this Friday, September 13th there will be a clear bag policy at all football and basketball games. Bags that are now prohibited include, purses larger than a clutch, book bags, and camera bags.
Approved bags:
- Clear plastic,
- vinyl or PVC bags that do not exceed 12″ x 6″ x 12”,
- A logo no larger than 4.5″ x 3.4″ can be displayed on one side of a permissible clear bag.
- One-gallon clear plastic freezer bags (Ziploc bags or similar)
- Small clutch bags no larger than 4.5″ x 6.5″ (approximately the size of a hand, with or without a handle or strap)
Bags prohibited under new policy include, but are not limited do:
- Purses larger than a clutch bag
- Briefcases
- Backpacks
- Fanny pack
- Cinch/drawstring bags
- Luggage of any kind
- Computer bags
- Diaper bags
- Binocular cases
- Camera bags
- Non-approved seat cushions, which include large traditional seat cushions that have pockets, zippers, compartments or covers
Click here to see images that displays the new policy do’s and don’ts