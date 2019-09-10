Country music songwriter workshop gives tips on breaking into the industry

Richland, Co., SC (WOLO) — The next country songwriter could come from right here in the Midlands.

Monday night, SCETV held a Carolina Country Songwriting workshop for all current and aspiring songwriters in the Midlands.

Patrick Davis, a South Carolina native, says you don’t have to know how to play an instrument to be able to break into the industry.

SCETV will hold a free concert Tuesday night to share what they taught at the event.