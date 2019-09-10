FDA: 16 people poisoned by tuna forces Kroger to recall tainted product

The scombroid poisoning stemmed from yellowfin tuna steaks sold in Kroger stores, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said in an alert.

The improperly stored tuna was sold in Kroger stores in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, Nebraska, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia.

The FDA is advising consumers to not eat yellowfin tuna steaks from the seafood counter or seasoned yellowfin tuna steaks in store-prepped Styrofoam trays from Kroger retail stores,” the alert stated.

The steaks “may cause scombroid poisoning.”

Consumers of these products who are experiencing symptoms of scombroid poisoning should contact their healthcare provider. Consumers of these products who have recently experienced symptoms of scombroid poisoning should report their symptoms to their local Health Department,” the department added.

The FDA became aware of the issue on Sept. 4 and alerted Kroger, which the next day agreed to recall all yellowfin tuna steaks from stores in the aforementioned states.

The company also began notifying customers who bought the steaks to dispose of them or return them to a store.

The FDA is working with Kroger, the distributor, and state and local partners to remove all contaminated product from the market.

The Kroger grocery store didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment and has not issued a statement on the recall.