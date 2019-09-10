Jeopardy host, Alex Trebek returns to show months after cancer diagnosis

(CNN) —- Viewers of “Jeopardy!” got to see for themselves Monday night how Alex Trebek is faring.

The host was there for the premiere of Season 36 of the beloved game show.

It marked a return to the air for Trebek, 79, who for four months had undergone treatment for Stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

“I truly hope you folks have enjoyed revisiting some of our special tournaments throughout this past summer,” Trebek said as he opened the show. “But today, Jeopardy! begins its 36th season on the air and I’m happy to report, I’m still here.”

Trebek has completed his chemotherapy treatments and returned to taping “Jeopardy!” a few weeks ago.