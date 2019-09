SC Attorney General aiming at online predators targeting children in video games

(ABC News) — Of course parents are worried about who their children come into contact with on-line, but sometimes we may not realize where those interactions are taking place.

ABC’s TJ Holmes sat down with South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson who says he is taking aim at predators targeting children in on-line games.

For more nformation on ways you can protect your children, go to parentaltools.org.