South Carolina First Steps celebrates 20 years of service

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) South Carolina First Steps to School Readiness is celebrating 20 years of service on Tuesday, September 10.

The celebration begins on the State House steps at 5 p.m. with remarks by former Governor James Hodges and a group photo of more than 300 supporters from across 46 counties.

South Carolina First Steps to School Readiness is both a nonprofit and state agency and is the only statewide, dedicated comprehensive early childhood agency in South Carolina focused on getting children ages birth through five ready for school and life success.

