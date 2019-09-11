9/11 Remembrance Ceremony to honor the fallen heroes

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Local law enforcement officials and first responders are coming together to honor the fallen heroes at the 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony this morning.

The event will start at 8:40 a.m. at the Columbia Convention Center.

Governor Henry McMaster will be among the speakers at the event.

This ceremony will honor the nearly 3,000 lives lost in the attack in New York, 18 years ago.

The victims include a large number of first responders.

