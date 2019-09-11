Hootie & the Blowfish 3 night concert is sold out

Columbia,SC (WOLO) — It’s time for Hootie and the Blowfish to bring their Group Therapy Reunion Tour to Colonial Life Arena. If you didn’t get your tickets already, you may have to wait until next time. The UofSC alum sold out for all three shows.

All hope is not lost though. If you are really determined to see the guys perform some of their classics and hits from their new album, they do have some upcoming dates, but you are going to have to travel across the pond. That is, with the exception of one show in September in Las Vegas, Nevada.

If you’re interested in taking a look at the dates and locations, we’ve provided a link for you here.