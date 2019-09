It’s Patriot Day honoring those killed during the 9/11 attacks

(CNN) — Today is a day forever etched in the minds of Americans. September 11th.

Back in 2002, a year after the terrorist attack that killed nearly three thousand people President George W. Bush declared the first Patriot Day.

During the day all American flags will rest at half staff. Americans are encouraged to volunteer, spreading Kindness, and participate in vigils in honor of their memory.