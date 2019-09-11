Rock 4 Recovery campaigns kicks off for National Recovery Month

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — September is National Recovery Month and today First Lady Peggy McMaster helped the Lexington-Richland Alcohol Drug Abuse Council kick off an annual recovery program.

The Rock 4 Recovery campaign helps connect people all over the Midlands with outreach.

The campaign goal is to increase social awareness surrounding substance misuse.

For more information about LRADAC and their efforts for Rock 4 Recovery, visit lradac.org/foundation