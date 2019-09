The ‘Zone’ gets a new moniker

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Zone as it was formally known at Williams-Brice now has a new name.

today the university announced it will now be known as the founders zone thanks to a partnership between the university and founders federal credit union.

The Zone is located on 11 thousand square foot indoor space at the South end zone of Williams-Brice Stadium used both on game days and for other events.