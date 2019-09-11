UofSC student, former Summerville football player killed in single car crash

Columbia,SC (WOLO)—- Richland County coroner Gary Watts has identified the man killed a single car crash the South Carolina Highway Patrol says took place in the 1600 block of Bluff Road Tuesday night .The County coroner tells ABC Columbia news the victim is 21 year old Bennett Reeves who was enrolled as a student at the University of South Carolina.

According to officials, the accident happened after Reeves lost control of his car, and flipped several times before he was ejected from the vehicle. The coroner says Reeves died as a result of blunt force injuries to the head.

According to officials, before becoming a student at Uof SC where he was majoring in Public Health, he was an an offensive lineman at Summerville High School. His former football team posted this message on social media Wednesday afternoon asking the public to keep his family in prayer.

Our hearts are broken????as we have lost a member of our Green Wave family. Please pray ???? for the family and friends who have been affected by this tragedy as we remember someone who was known by many and loved by all. ???? #As1One — Summerville Football (@SummervilleFB) September 11, 2019