Winners of this year’s free UofSC wedding announced

Columbia,SC (WOLO) — The 40th Love Story Wedding held each year by the Unversity of South Carolina’s wedding planning class announces this years winners.

UofSC says Jillian Owens and Brian Morris have shared some of the most memorial moments of their relationship have happened on the campus of the University of South Carolina, its only fitting they take the next biggest step in their journey together the same place.

Owens and Morris were selected by students in the university’s College of Hospitality, Retail and Sport Management.

Owens and Morris will be married in the fall and won’t have to worry about any of the details of decor, dresses, dishes to eat or even reach for a dime.

Everything from dresses and tuxes to venues to the honeymoon is provided at no cost to the couple, but there’s just one “catch”, the couple has to be completely uninvolved and let the students plan it all.

More than a dozen couples from across South Carolina applied for this year’s wedding, sending in essays and videos to share their love story. The students chose Owens and Morris based on the emotional impact of their essay, demonstration of need for a free wedding, and the couple’s love for UofSC.

The wedding will be in November, with the exact date and location to be determined soon by the class. The students have no budget for the event and make everything happen with community donations.

