Celebración de la Herencia Hispana celebrates Latin culture

Columbia, SC ( WOLO) —

The South Carolina State Museum is ready for a fiesta and you are invited. The Celebración de la Herencia Hispana, which means a Hispanic Hertiage celebration.

Organizers say it’s one way to celebrate Hispanic heritage without having to leave downtown. It takes place this Sunday September 15th, 2019 from Noon-5pm at 301 Gervais Street.

This event gives members of the community an opportunity to come together to celebrate and recognize the Hispanic culture in South Carolina.

The family friendly day has something for everyone including live music, dance performances, authentic food you can buy on site, cultural displays, kids activities and more.

If that’s not enough, you can also enjoy a fashion show with the latest fashionp put on by the SC Latina Project that will give you a first hand look at traditional yet gorgeous Latin American dresses, each that tell their own story.

And the “unbreakable” piñata isnsure to keep the little ones active all day.

All Celebración de la Herencia Hispana performances and activities are free to the general public and museum members.

Bring your appetite, your dancing shoes and let the fun begin.