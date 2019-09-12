Gamecock quarterback Jake Bentley undergoes surgery

Mike Gillespie,

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — USC’s senior quarterback Jake Bentley underwent surgery Tuesday to repair a foot sprain.

Will Muschamp confirmed the news on his weekly call-in radio show on Thursday night.

“He’s doing extremely well,” according to Muschamp. “It’s been fixed.”

Bentley will now have a five-month recovery period with three whole months off his surgically repaired foot after he suffered the injury on the last play of USC’s loss to North Carolina on August 31.

