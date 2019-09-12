Long-term investigation leads to Orangeburg drug arrests

Orangeburg Co., SC (WOLO) — The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested two men after a long term investigation spanning several months led the arrest of the men authorities say are accused of running a regular illegal narcotics business out of a Santee hotel room.

Both men, 27 Alonzo Mays, Jr. and 26 Andre Gulley, are each charged with possession of marijuana. Authorities say Mays is also charged with trafficking methamphetamine. Gulley faces one count each of possession with intent to distribute ecstasy and possession of a controlled substance.

Officials say they executed a search warrant for a room at the Knight’s Inn on Britain street in Santee Tuesday. Once inside the hotel room police say they discovered several digital scales, a grinder and other drugs paraphernalia in addition to three handguns and ammunition, including a .45 caliber revolver that can also fire a .410 gauge shotgun slug.

Police say further inspection of the room two unbroken crack cocaine “cookies” were found along with quantities of Molly, heroin, ice and methamphetamine. Police all of the items seized had a street value estimated to be worth about 15 thousand dollars.

ANDRE-GULLEY ( Image: OCSO)

ALONZO-MAYS-JR. ( Image: OCSO)

DSC_2742 (Image: OCSO)

DSC_2746 (Image: OCSO)

DSC_2740 (Image: OCSO)







