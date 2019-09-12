Man wanted for attempted murder after shooting on Lorick Circle

(Courtesy: Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center) Calvin Graham

(Courtesy: CPD/Twitter) Female shot on Lorick Circle.



COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Police need your help to find a man accused of shooting a woman on Lorick Circle.

Authorities say Calvin Graham, 24, is wanted for attempted murder.

Officers say the incident occurred on the 100 block of Lorick Circle on September 6, around 9:30 p.m.

According to investigators, Graham had a conflict with another man who was the intended target of the shooting.

Police say the female victim suffered a non-life threatening injury to the lower body.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.