New details revealed in murder investigation of Sumter 5-year-old and her mother

The warrants say Daunte Johnson used a "large folding knife" to stab them to death

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO) — According to arrest warrants from the Sumter Police Department, Daunte Johnson used a “large folding knife” to stab both Nevaeh Adams and her mother, Sharee Bradley, to death back on August 5.

The warrants were released to ABC Columbia Thursday.

Bradley’s body was found in her apartment at the Lantana Apartment complex on the evening of August 5. The warrants say her body was “bloody and wrapped up in a large rug.”

Blood at the scene, which was collected and analyzed by SLED, was found to have belonged to Bradley and her five-year-old daughter. The warrants say Johnson told investigators shortly after his arrest that he stabbed Adams and disposed of her body in a nearby dumpster.

In the search for Nevaeh, Roark said they’ve gone through tons of trash in both Sumter and Richland County.

Johnson has been formally charged with two counts of murder, possession of a stolen vehicle, and two counts of use of a deadly weapon during a violent crime.

The warrant for possession of a stolen vehicle says the car belonged to Aaliya Stanley, who Johnson is accused of shooting and killing in St. Louis on June 23.