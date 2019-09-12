Suspect accused of fatal shooting on Patterson Road is caught in New York

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – A man accused of a fatal shooting at a home on Patterson Road has been captured in New York.

Columbia Police say James Hanton, 36, was arrested by authorities in Buffalo, New York on September 10.

Authorities say the shooting happened on September 6 before 5 a.m., near the Annie Burnside Elementary School.

According to investigators, Hanton fatally shot Michael Brice, 26, after an argument between acquaintances.

Once he’s extradited to Columbia, police say he will be charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Hanton is currently held at the Erie County Holding Center in New York.